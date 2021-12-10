Decimal Technologies, one of India’s leading digital lending and customer acquisition platform, has developed a Video Banking Solution for AU Small Finance Bank. The Video Banking Solution enables customers to complete the entire banking process in a matter of few minutes from the comfort of their homes without the need to visit a bank branch. It’s a completely paperless process that is as secure as offline banking.









Lalit Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Decimal Technologies said they are extremely delighted to be the digital partners for AU 0101. “Having delivered more than 100 solutions built on Vahana, developing the Video Banking Solution for AU Bank was a truly enriching journey for us. We are glad to be a part of AU Bank’s vision of delivering innovative and customized solutions for their customers. Vahana Cloud (our Development Tools in the Cloud) and Vahana Hub (our API Gateway in the cloud) provided a seamless environment for our 50+ Digital Experts to collaborate and build the solution in just 3-4 months from concept to roll out. We are privileged to have customers like AU Bank that test the limits of our platform on every front.”

Sanjay Agarwal, Chairman and CEO of AU Small Finance Bank said they have emerged as the fastest growing small finance bank with unflinching focus on customer experience and commitment to financial inclusion by innovative use of digital technologies. “Our vision of anytime, anywhere banking for everyone has been well served by our Video Banking solution developed in partnership with Decimal.”

AU Small Finance Bank recently launched AU 0101 Net Banking – “Badlav Hamse Hai”, which leverages Video Banking Solution to bring 100+ products and services including investment in Fixed Deposits, Recurring Deposits, Mutual Funds, IPOs and Equities through a single gateway under a single umbrella offering Customized Access, Personalized Offers and Secure Transactions due to end-to-end encryption and OTP verification without the need for customers to visit a branch.

Decimal Technologies is the digital partner for them and AU Small Finance Bank has used Decimal’s no code platform, Vahana to deliver personalised and tailor-made solutions. With AU 0101, customers can set up automatic payment facility for recurring bills and also pay their direct taxes or GST and generate tax reports as well, making it a complete one stop solution for every personal finance related task.

Customers can avail 24×7 banking services along with various savings and investment instruments in just a matter of minutes safely & securely.

Also Read: Social gaming startup Eloelo crosses 2 million users within the span of a year

Decimal Technologies has been witnessing stellar growth in FY21 on the back of its no code platform, Vahana and digital lending marketplace, Saarathi. In order to further accelerate this growth, Decimal is expanding its top leadership team and has made new appointments of talent from across the industry like Manish Sharma as Chief Business Officer for Saarathi and Dinesh Parekh to lead its Digital Solutions Business.