PUBG wants to make a comeback in India, working on secure and healthy gameplay environment

The popular PUBG is looking to make a comeback into the Indian gaming market with a secure and healthy gameplay enviroment with a 'new version'. However, the government is tight lipped. The game had been banned in India for various reasons, including its ties with Shenzhen-based Tencent Games.









But this hasn’t deterred the South Korean developer. PUBG Corp, with its parent company Krafton, plans to invest about $100 million in India. It also plans to set up an Indian subsidiary and will hire local employees across business, e-sports and game development. The company said it will boost India’s gaming industry and collaborate with local businesses to strengthen its gaming service. In regards to security, the gaming platform has given assurance to users. “With privacy and security of Indian player data being a top priority, the company will conduct regular audits and verifications on the storage systems holding Indian users’ personally identifiable information to reinforce security and ensure that their data is safely managed,” PUBG Corp said.

Moreover, the developers have highlighted that they will improve in-game content and customize it to reflect local needs. The changes include a virtual simulation training ground setting, clothing on new characters, and green hit effects instead of red; it will also add a feature to restrict game time for younger players in a bid to promote healthy gameplay habits.

The platform had ceased its India operations on October 30. It had announced throuh social media platform that Tencent Games will terminate all services and access for users in India to PUBG Mobile Nordic Map: Livik and PUBG Mobile Lite – PUBG Mobile.