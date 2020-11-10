FanFight, with new engaging features, becomes one of India’s top fantasy sports platforms

After riding high on the success wave of Indian Premier League 2020, FanFight now has its sights on Big Bash League, India vs Australia Series and IPL 2021. The fantasy game platform, with more engaging features like Gadget Pool, Mega Contest and Extracash in the Indian T20 League 2020, received a huge response from users.









In the 2020 season, FanFight introduced the Extracash feature which made the platform standout from its counterparts. The players could use a percent of the bonus to join contests, and use 100 per cent of Extracash to join any cash contests, making it good as real money. Gadget Pool was also a hit, as users had the chance to win iPhones and OnePlus devices etc. The users have the option of selecting up to 15 teams in the mega contests; with more team combinations, users have more chances of winning big.

Akhil Suhag, CEO FanFight, said that with sports sets to return after a lengthy pause, fans are itching to reconnect. He said offline options are fewer and fantasy sports can play a crucial role in this. “Not just with sports but to enjoy sports with friends through private leagues and stuff will see an uptick,” he said. “Overall fantasy sports will become a more integral part of the sport experience with newer formats, more engaging game play and more socially cohesive features on the apps that will help connect fans across the board.”

As such the online game platform has seen a surge and also smashed through the roof. When the IPL 2020 season kicked off, the number of fantasy users went up by three times which also meant a colossal rise in the amounts deposited by the users. Competition grew sturdier and this also brought about an increase in winning amounts. Furthermore, FanFight introduced a daily Indian T20 Premier League quiz which enabled cricket fans to earn more cash.