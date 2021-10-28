Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Caller identification app Truecaller partners with Indian Railways

Caller identification app Truecaller partners with Indian Railways

Business

Caller identification app Truecaller partners with Indian Railways

Press Trust of India
Published on

Caller identification app Truecaller on Thursday said it has partnered with Indian Railways to provide passengers with greater trust in communication, wherein people will see a green verified business badge logo while making calls to the 139 Helpline.



Additionally, verified SMS message headers will ensure that the customers know that they are receiving the communication about their bookings and other travel details from IRCTC only, a statement said.

The verified tick mark icon will lock Indian Railways brand name and profile photo on Truecaller, offering a safer customer experience and reducing the chances of frauds, it added.

We are delighted to work with Truecaller on this new initiative. Through this engagement, we have moved a step forward in making IRCTC’s communication channels with the customers more robust, reliable and safe with technical collaboration with Truecaller thereby building trust with our customers, IRCTC Chairman and Managing Director Rajni Hasija said.

IRCTC had started the 139 Enquiry and Helpline Services in 2007 with Bharat BPO Services Limited as its technical partner in the project. The helpline receives about two lakh calls every day regarding train reservation, arrival and departure along with requests regarding security, medical and other special needs.

Also Read: Insurtech startup Acko  turns unicorn after $255  million fundraising round

Truecaller for Business already has hundreds of enterprises using our solutions globally to drive authentic conversations. We are very excited about working with IRCTC on this initiative and this is the first of many solutions, Truecaller India Managing Director Rishit Jhunjhunwala said.


Related Topics:, , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Drip Capital raises $175 mn in equity, debt funding

Trade finance platform Drip Capital gets USD 175 mn in equity, debt funding
By October 28, 2021
Adani Green Q2 Results Net profit jumps nearly six-fold to Rs 100 cr

Adani Green Q2 Results: Net profit jumps nearly six-fold to Rs 100 cr
By October 28, 2021
Avanti Finance raises Rs 306 cr in Series A and debt funding round

Avanti Finance raises Rs 306 cr in Series A and debt funding round
By October 28, 2021
Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999

Electric Vehicle

Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999
Exotel raises USD 35 mn funding from IIFL, Sistema Asia Fund, others

Funding News

Exotel bags USD 35 million in Series C round
SafeTree scoops up USD 1 million in seed funding round

Funding News

SafeTree scoops up USD 1 million in seed funding round
To Top
Loading...