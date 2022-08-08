RITES Ltd., a public sector enterprise and leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company in India, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This memorandum has been signed for a duration of two years.

Under this, the two institutions would work together to advance goals on health, development and gender equality in the nation through their Corporate Social Responsibility efforts. The MoU will allow both organizations to collaborate and partner with the central and state governments and other not-for-profit and philanthropic organizations to develop strategic, high-impact, multi-year programs with beneficial outcomes for the most vulnerable sections of the society.









“The MoU reiterates our commitment towards changing lives by underscoring our CSR initiatives with a purpose-driven motive. We look forward to fostering seamless cooperation and collaboration with the Foundation to build a better future together,” Mr. BP Nayak, Director of Finance, RITES Ltd., told the media.

RITES Limited is a Public Sector Enterprise and an export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas, apart from being a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India. It has diversified services and significant geographical reach. Its projects are spread over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and the Middle East.

In the first phase, the collaboration between the two organizations will jointly support projects focused on women’s economic empowerment and accelerating the adoption of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) using digital public goods platforms.