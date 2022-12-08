BrightCHAMPS, a global live-learning platform that teaches next-gen life skills such as coding, financial literacy, communications, and robotics to kids from 6 to 16 years has instituted up a first-of-its-kind BrightCHAMPS Global Curriculum Advisory Board.

The Board’s most pressing agenda is to help the $650-million valued edtech to make its curriculum and classes more accessible, inclusive, and customisable to students’ unique learning needs across its 4 verticals and all the 30 geographies it services. The appointment of the Board is in line with the company’s vision and mission of becoming the world’s most learning impact-driven educational organisation by empowering the world’s 2 billion kids with next-gen life skills to help level the playing field for success, regardless of gender, physical, socio-political, cultural and financial considerations.









The Board will be chaired by Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner of GSV Ventures, a multi-stage venture capital firm focused on the $7+ trillion global education and workforce skills sector. Ms Quazzo will be joined on the Board by industry stalwarts such as Gurucharan Das (award-winning author, management guru, public intellectual, and former CEO of Procter & Gamble India), Rajen Sheth (Co-Founder & CEO of Kyron Learning), Sreejit Chakrabarty (Director of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence at GEMS Education, Jack Buckley (Vice President of People Science at Roblox) and Julie Mercer (Principal, Nous Group). The Board’s first meeting is scheduled for later this month.

Speaking of the major milestone, BrightCHAMPS Founder and CEO, Ravi Bhushan, said: “It’s a historic moment for us, at BrightCHAMPS. The excitement and determination of the Board has strengthened our belief that learning truly has no boundaries. We are confident that with the combined force and multi-disciplinary expertise of these world-renowned experts, our dream of developing the world’s most comprehensive and cutting-edge curriculum while still being accessible to kids everywhere is very close to coming true!”

Kartik Sharma, the Director of Curriculum and Learning Experiences at BrightCHAMPS has been entrusted with the responsibility of spearheading this initiative. “The establishment of this Board is also a guarantee to the parents who have trusted us with their kids’ learning – that we will always have the most scientifically and pedagogically advanced curriculum for kids in technology, financial literacy, and communications. Our combined aim is to enhance global inclusiveness in our learning by up to 20% in the coming months,” he said.

“It is very important for young people to be future-ready and learn 21st-century skills. The future belongs to those who can decode data, and glean meaning from it that people might not be able to express, individually. I’m excited to be a part of the BrightCHAMPS Global Curriculum Advisory Board to help inspire a love for data, analytics, and emerging technologies within kids all over the world and help them realise how accessible and powerful they are, once they understand it,” said Deborah Quazzo, Managing Partner, GSV Ventures.

“I wholeheartedly believe that technology can have an incredibly transformative effect on children’s lives. Can you imagine the kind of world future generations would inherit if every child grew up with the knowledge of not just using technology, but building it? I think a Global Curriculum Board is a great, progressive, futuristic initiative by BrightCHAMPS that will help kids grow into global citizens and the leaders of tomorrow’s world,” said Sreejit Chakrabarty, Director of Robotics & Artificial Intelligence at GEMS Education.

BrightCHAMPS is a global edtech company poised to deliver access to real learning skills to students around the world through its four verticals – Coding, Robotics (RoboCHAMPS.club), Financial Literacy (Education10x by BrightCHAMPS) and Communication Skills (Schola by BrightCHAMPS). Valued at $650 million with a $63 million investment from marquee names across geographies, BrightCHAMPS is currently operational in 30+ countries, including India, Indonesia, US, UAE and SEA.

Founded in 2020 by Ravi Bhushan, an IIT-Varanasi graduate, the company’s aim is to bridge the gap between school education and children’s real learning needs. It aims to empower students to be technologically, financially, and socially smart by leveraging Invisible Learning to nurture the inner potential of every child. BrightCHAMPS’ methodology relies on play-based learning, and includes features like customised learning journeys, quizzing, and parental dashboards.