MapmyIndia launches map and search features

MapmyIndia has announced the launch of maps and nearby search features, as a part of its mobile application and official website. This will help Indians find coronavirus vaccination centres across the country.

The Government of India has also integrated these features into cowin.gov.in, their official Corona vaccination registration portal to guide the people and connect them to their nearby vaccination centres.









Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of MapmyIndia said that in the fight against COVID, each one of us has a role to play. “Since the pandemic entered India, MapmyIndia took upon the task of real-time geospatially mapping all corona related places – testing, treatment and isolation centres as well as containment zones. To make the critical vaccination effort seamless, MapmyIndia has put all the vaccination centres across India on MapmyIndia’s maps. Users can use the MapmyIndia and Maps portal to search and find nearby vaccine centres and get directions to them. They can also write reviews and report issues they face there to help authorities get feedback and take corrective action, where required.”

Verma said they are excited and thankful to the government for integrating MapmyIndia’s map APIs and technologies into the official corona vaccine registration website and app, cowin.gov.in, to enable the crores of citizens, who will log in, to be able to find nearby vaccine centres. This represents the best of Aatmanirbhar Bharat – a partnership between indigenous public and private sector organizations – to leverage world-class, indigenous technologies to enable Ease of Living and enhance efficiencies for the country.

Also Read: Mobile app improves quality of prices data of essential commodities

The app was the winner of Aatmanirbhar App challenge organized by the government six months ago. MapmyIndia’s app offers far more detailed and accurate maps, is privacy-centric, fully indigenous, more localized and respectful of Indian nuances, and is an Aatmanirbhar alternative to foreign map apps that come default in operating systems. All website and app developers can participate and further an Aatmanirbhar Bharat by integrating the best Indian maps so that all end users see localized maps instead of foreign ones.

People can search nearby vaccine centres across any city, town or village in India, be it Siwan, Bihar or Panaji, Goa or even a house address such as S386, Greater Kailash 2, New Delhi etc., making this the most comprehensive and hyper local search useful to all Indians across urban and rural India.