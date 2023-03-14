The need for full-stack developers in businesses across verticals has skyrocketed. It’s one of the most in-demand courses and a lucrative career path that offers immense growth and high remunerations. All you have to do is equip yourself with the right skill sets to succeed.

Full Stack Development entails the development of all aspects of a website, including the front-end and back-end aspects. Since, the job profile entails thorough understanding of coding and knowing the computer languages, it is important to enroll in a certified program which can help you get ahead in your career.









These FSD courses by leading education platforms to help you build your tech skills:

IIT Roorkee Full Stack Development Course with Great Leaning – Advanced Certificate from E&ICT IIT Roorkee in Full Stack Software Development by Great Learning offers a specialization path in either Cloud computing or Python for Data Science as per your career aspirations and learning interests. Along with a certificate by IIT Roorkee, they offer online live classes with IIT Roorkee faculty and Industry experts along with 10+ projects and assignments. Additionally, they provide career assistance from Great Learning.

Full Stack Development Pro by Imarticus Learning – Imarticus Learning’s FSD (Full Stack Developer) Pro program aims at advancing learners’ coding skills and preparing them for a lucrative future in coding. Meticulously designed with an innovative teaching method, the FSD Pro enables learners to grasp challenging and crucial topics efficiently through practical learning sessions. With extensively experienced faculty, learners can establish a solid foundation in full-stack development through Imarticus Learning’s live, interactive courses. The program also offers hands-on projects and weekend practice sessions to help learners gain deeper insights into the subjects. Further, the FSD Pro course will include Hackathons and Coding Challenges, allowing learners to create a robust portfolio to showcase their development capabilities.

Full Stack Web Development by Scaler Academy – Scaler Academy’s full-stack development program helps you learn exactly everything that you need to, to solidify your tech career. Scaler provides a holistic FSD course structured with industry-vetted curriculum along with live classes by faculty, practical experience through real-life projects, regular 1:1 mentorship from industry veterans, career support by alumni network, etc.

Post Graduate Program In Full Stack Web Development by Simplilearn – Accelerate your career as a software developer through this Post Graduate Program in Full Stack Web Development course in collaboration with Caltech CTME. In just a few months, you’ll learn modern coding techniques with bootcamp-level intensity and gain all you need to be a full-stack technologist. This program will give you the foundation for building full stack web apps using the Java programming language. You’ll begin with the basics of JavaScript, and then venture into some of the more advanced concepts like Angular, Spring Boot, Hibernate, JSPs, and MVC.

Executive Post Graduate Programme in Software Development by upGrad – This course by upGrad provides a way for students to upskill with an Executive PG Programme in Software Development – Specialisation in Full Stack Development from IIIT Bangalore. This one year course provides online sessions along with live lectures, 7+ case studies and projects, IIIT Bangalore alumni status, interview preparation assistance with world class faculty members & industry experts, provides exclusive job opportunities portal, software career transition Bootcamp for non-tech & new coders, etc.