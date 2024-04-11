Destination Weddings : A Guide to Choosing Your Perfect Location

Amidst the glitz and glamour of India’s wedding world, the concept of destination weddings continues to become more alluring. The trend is majorly driven by the country’s exotic locations nestled amongst the coastline, heritage tapestry or even snow-capped mountains. This exciting journey filled with exquisite venues, picturesque landscapes, romantic settings, and a remarkable celebration, can only live up to your expectations when you choose the right wedding getaway.

Within India’s vast geographical horizon, which encompasses countless lists of potential venues, narrowing the search to just one city, and venue can be an overwhelming task for any couple. Since destination weddings are all about trading the pomp and circumstance for a dreamy wedding experience, engaged couples should tie the knot in locations that are attached with special value, with an intimate guest list, outstanding venue, and cultural connotations.

Here are certain things to keep in mind during the process of wedding venue selection,

Blend with the Budget

There is nothing more heartbreaking than choosing what seems to be the ideal venue, only to find out later that it’s out of your budget. For any bride and groom, it is paramount that they determine how much they’re estimating to spend on their entire wedding, and then calculate the amount they wish to allocate to the destination wedding locations. While some wedding venues may offer key services such as renting tables, chairs, lights, etc within the price, others may charge additional for the same. For budget-friendly destination weddings, it is always recommended to tie the knot during the off-season.









Aligns with the Aesthetic

For every wedding having a unique theme is valuable, as not only does it set the tone for the festivities, outfits, and decor, but is also a key element that binds together the wedding celebrations, under the collective vision of the couple. Having said that, it is significant to keep the theme of the wedding in mind when selecting the location, as it adds a coherent look and feel to the wedding elements, whether it’s the decor or the food palette. For instance, if your wedding theme is rustic, you would want to select a venue that’s more offbeat, and located within the countryside, which will help you narrow your search.

Consider the Guest List

Before moving on with your search for selecting the destination wedding venue, it’s important to have at least a general idea of the guest list, which will enable the couple to decide the right venue for their guest list. On one hand, choosing a grand venue with limited guests will make the space feel empty, on the other cramming guests within a smaller space is never ideal, as destination weddings are all about relaxation and fun. Thus, it is imperative for bride and groom to achieve the right balance between choosing the venue and accommodating the guest list.

Say NO to Weather Complexities

All planning becomes irrelevant when clouds start to make their way towards your big day. Since weather can be erratic, ideally you should choose locations considering the temperature. At the same time, find out if the location offers both indoor and outdoor options, which can be used in cases of rain or extreme heat. To simplify, if you want your dream day to live up to your expectations, it’s ideal that you plan for all sorts of mishappenings, by selecting a destination wedding venue based on the temperature and the provision for both outdoor and indoor locations.

Always Visit Before Saying ‘I Do’

Once you have landed on the destination, it’s recommended to visit the location to look at multiple different venues. Experience the entire space, from staying at nearby hotels to tasting the food, including paying close attention to detail, in terms of services and amenities offered. Not only will it help you connect with the place, but will also enable you to actually visualise what your wedding will look like. However, it may not be always possible to visit the location, under such circumstances, it’s always advisable to go through a visual tour of the property, to vibe with the look and feel of the location.

Final Thoughts

Embarking on a journey of planning a destination wedding is more than exhilarating, but is an experience rooted in tasting eloquence every step of the way. Within the intricacies of a destination wedding, there is nothing more important than choosing the perfect location and a stunning venue, which seamlessly translates into the dreamiest wedding experience. With a picture-perfect location by your side, you can cheer to your destination dreams turned into a breathtaking reality.