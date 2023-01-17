Roadcast Technologies, India’s leading telematics and delivery automation SaaS platform has its eye set on international business expansion. With offices already set up in Vietnam, the company is looking to set up local offices in Indonesia, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, etc.

Roadcast Technologies started operation in 2015 and recently raised Series A $2 Mn from Jubilant Foodworks in July 2022. To ace growth in these new geographies, Roadcast has brought on board A Rueben Das to facilitate HR activities and bring the right talent on board. An experienced HR professional with over 19 years of experience working with Jubilant Consumers, Carz on rent, Kuoni Travel Group, Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd, and across various sectors like manufacturing, food & beverage, ground transportation, car rental, travel and management consulting, Rueben is the perfect fit for talent acquisition for Roadcast.









“A strong team is the foundation of any company, especially at the expansion phase. Rueben understands the vision and requirements of Roadcast and will help us set up offices in new geographies. We are committed to providing the best product to our clients and the right team will help us do the same for which Rueben is a crucial part,” shared Vishal Jain, Co-Founder, Roadcast.

“Roadcast is leading technology innovation in the Logistics space in India. I am thrilled to be a part of the team. The vision is to take the brand global and acquire the right talent to ensure that it witnessed unprecedented growth”, shared Rueben Das, HR Head Roadcast Technologies.

With expertise in identifying the right person for the right role, Rueben’s strengths include streamlining systems and processes in place. With the company in its global expansion phase, ensuring that the team is well-placed for smooth functioning is crucial for Roadcast. Rueben, with his two decades of experience, will invest in culture building, streamlining HR operations, and employee branding activities.

Roadcast, an end-to-end supply chain management solutions provider, was found in 2015. Vishal Jain, Anshul Jain, and Rahul Mehra started this Delhi-based SaaS company as a technology provider for logistics enterprises. Roadcast closed a round of $250,000 in an angel round of funding from high-net worth individuals from the United Arab Emirates in March 2018 and raised Series A $2 million from Jubilant Foodworks in July 2022. Roadcast’s technology can be applied to businesses offering food delivery, logistics & transportation, electric mobility, and courier & parcel delivery. Roadcast is one of the only technology enterprises that provides a highly comprehensive platform that combines the power of IoT for vehicle tracking and a seamlessly connected driver application for delivery uberization.