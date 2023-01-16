Blaupunkt, leading German audio and electronics brand launches its innovative BTW300 TWS Bass Buds. These earbuds are designed with a power packed package of crisp audio and loud bass.

The BTW300 comes loaded with Blaupunkt’s new Bass Demon Tech. This is the tech that raises bass levels to the next level offering a sharper and more solid Bass with no vibrations or distortions. The low end is reproduced exactly the way the composer intended. Additionally, Blaupunkt has loaded the BTW300 earbuds with Crispr ENC (Environment Noise Cancellation) tech that does its job supremely.









With Blaupunkt’s TurboVolt fast charging, the battery can be fully charged in just 15 minutes, which equates to 60 minutes of playtime. It offers an outstanding 40 hours of playtime per full charge.

With the industry’s latest Bluetooth version 5.3, these incredible TWS earphones provide reliable and ultra-quick connectivity. For Gamers the product has been equalized to perform with perfection in low latency to match their reflexes. The earbuds have an IPX5 rating and are designed to withstand sweat and moistures.

These headphones are a masterpiece of design, created to look fantastic and sound even better. Because of their ergonomic, lightweight design and metallic stalks, they easily fit in your ears. The soft padding provides a snug fit which makes it ideal for an active lifestyle.