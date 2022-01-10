Galaxy S21 FE 5G with triple rear cameras, Exynos SoC launched

Connect with us

Rakesh Jha
Samsung unveiled year’s first flagship smartphone–Galaxy S21 FE 5G-in India on Monday. The Korean tech-giant is offering the device with base variant (8GB+128GB) while the variant with higher storage (8GB+256GB) will be available at Rs 53,999. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE goes on sale starting January 11 via Samsung E-store, Amazon India, Flipkart and other retail partners. The introductory offer (along with Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards) will be valid between January 11-17.




Both the smartphones feature the iconic counter-cut design with four colours — Olive, Lavender, White and Graphite and are equipped with 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a powerful processor. It comes with best-in-class triple-camera setup on the back wconsisting of a 12MP main camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera with support for 2x optical zoom. Samsunng Galaxy S21 FE also features AI-based blue light control and 240Hz Touch Sampling Rate that allows for responsive scrolling. For selfies and video calling, you get a 32 MP camera in the front, which allows for dual recording.

The device draws power from an Exynos 2100 SoC which ensures high speed and unstoppable performanceThe device is backed by a 4500 mAh battery with 25W wired fast charging, 15W wireless charging support. There is no charger inside the box. Through the settings, one can even set a charging speed or disable it to avoid overheating. Besides,the IP68 rating makes the smartphone dust and water resistant

“After witnessing phenomenal love for Galaxy S20 FE, we carry forward the legacy with Galaxy S21 FE 5G which is tailor-made to deliver epic experience,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing, Samsung India.

In Unites States, Samsung has launched the device in three storage configurations – 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The base model is priced at USD 699 (roughly Rs 52,000).


