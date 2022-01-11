OnePlus 10 Pro launch: SD 8 Gen 1, 48MP triple-camera, 80W charging

The OnePlus 10 Pro, one of year’s much-anticipated phones, has made its debut in China. The new smartphones is successor to the OnePlus 9 series flagships and comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, faster charging, and a second-generation LTPO screen. As of today, the phonemaker has not revealed any info regarding the smartphone’s India release date but reports suggest that it could arrive in India in March or April 2022.









Specifications

OnePlus 10 Pro is the first major flagship smartphone to pack Qualcomm’s most powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It will be coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.The smartphone is available in two finishes – Volcanic black and Emerald forest, which is a mint green-like shade. The device comes with features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display. OnePlus 10 Pro features a 48MP main camera on the back, joined by a 50MP ultrawide camera and an 8MP telephoto camera. The flagship device even has an IP68-certificate, which means it is dust and water-resistant. The device also has support for Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide (LTPO) tech, which allows the device to adjust refresh rates between 1Hz and 120Hz as per the content on the screen. This also helps save some battery in comparison to those phones that have conventional LTPS OLED screens. The device packs 5,000 mAh battery that comes with 80W fast wired charging – fastest ever for the brand and nearly 25% increase from the standard in the predecessor. The new phone also has improved cooling system, which is now said to be “55% the size of an A4 paper sheet”, or about 340 sq.cm.

Price

The OnePlus 10 Pro comes in three storage variants. The base model (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) is priced at CNY 4,699 (around Rs 54,490). The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at CNY 4,999 (around Rs 57,970), whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will cost you CNY 5,299 (around Rs 61,448).