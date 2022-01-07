A leaf out of TikTok’s book: Twitter tests tweet reaction videos

Twitter is testing a new feature that allows users to post reaction videos alongside a Quote tweet. The new feature called “quote tweet with reaction,” is currently being tested on iOS.









Users will find this option will retweeting a post. Tapping it will take them to a screen where they can add the photo or video with the tweet embedded or choose one from their camera roll. Twitter is calling these reaction vids “Tweet Takes”

“Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter! Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded,” Twitter posted from its official Support account.

Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter! Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded. pic.twitter.com/1E30F8rKYh — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 6, 2022

The latest features is aimed at giving users “more creative ways to express themselves”. The feature is similar to TikTok’s video replies. Recently, Instagram also launched a similar feature that allows users post reaction videos to comments. When a user comments on another user’s Reel, the creator can click the reply button and post a Reel, adding the user comment as a sticker on the video.

Also Read: Avataar scoops up $45 million in Series B from Tiger Global, Sequoia

Some Twitter users have also raised concern about the new feature as they claim, reaction quote tweets could be an easy vector for harassment, The Verge reported. Though it’s unclear how big the initial experiment will be as the microblogging site often tests new ideas and features in early stages, but not all of them get past the testing stage.