BlackSoil invests $80mn across 20 deals in CY2021

In CY2021, BlackSoil invested over $ 80mn across 20 transactions, a 2.5x and 1.8x growth in terms of value and volume of investments. BlackSoil has leveraged its prudent credit appraisal approach and balance sheet strength coupled with pandemic provided tailwinds towards venture debt to achieve this growth. BlackSoil’s exits also grew by 1.6x and 1.3x in terms of volume and value in CY2021 compared to CY2020 accounting for 24 exits.









During the year BlackSoil has shown continual support to its portfolio Companies with lending to its portfolio Companies accounting to ~20% of total disbursements of the year.

“In CY2021 the focus was on digital first new age growth sectors like Financial Services including Fintech, B2B Commerce, Healthcare and D2C / B2C sectors which together accounted for 50%+ of BlackSoil’s investment in terms of value” says Ankur Bansal, Co-Founder & Director of BlackSoil.

Apart from this, during the year BlackSoil has raised over $ 15mn from 100 HNI’s / UHNI’s and family offices, the deployment strategy for this is going to be consistent with CY2021, wherein BlackSoil would be deploying this in fundamentally strong companies in high growth sectors like B2B Tech, Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Health-tech, AgriTech, Edtech, Clean Energy and D2C.

BlackSoil manages an alternative credit platform and has deployed $220 mn+ across 115+ deals. Some of BlackSoil’s noteworthy investments include recently turned unicorns – Infra.Market, Zetwerk & Spinny, B2B unicorn – Udaan, IPO-bound unicorn – OYO Rooms, furniture subscription platform – Furlenco and online marketplace for cosmetics – Purplle amongst others.