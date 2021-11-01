Skymet Weather, India’s leading weather analytics firm has launched a new mobile app that will enable users to check real-time values of the air quality index (AQI) and PM 2.5 and PM 10 values for over 400 locations pan India. Based on the data at a specific location, the app will also provide advisories, historical (hourly and weekly), and forecast data of the PMs and personalized health recommendations. The skymetAQI App is available from the Google Play Store and iOS app store.









Yogesh Patil, CEO, Skymet Weather, said that being the leaders in the weather segment, the platform aims to provide better air quality solutions to everyone. “This step will enable people to take precautionary measures as per the pollution levels and keep their dear ones safe. We have also enabled API integrations for businesses that aim to keep their stakeholders informed. We believe our small steps can make a huge difference this winter season.”

The mobile app lets users view various parameters contributing to the real-time AQI values of their location. They can compare the data and understand these values in the time frame of 24 hours, 7 days and a month. Skymet Weather already has over 400 outdoor Air Quality sensors installed in various locations in the country. The gathered data is streamed live on the website https://www.skymetweather.com/air-quality/ and on Skymet AQI mobile app.

Air pollution is the biggest threat in Delhi/NCR during the winter season. Skymet AQI will also help residents in planning their daily chores as per the advisory recommendation like face mask, air purifier, outdoor activities & exercise and ventilation. These advisory can help people to plan their exercise routine, route planning based on traffic and pollution. The app also provides temperature, rainfall and humidity data for over 50 locations in Delhi NCR.

Skymet Weather is India’s largest weather monitoring and agri-risk solutions company. The only private weather forecasting agency in India, Skymet Weather, was established in 2003 and has been known for providing reliable and accessible weather forecasts since then.

Also Read: Cadbury launches phase II of award-winning campaign in collaboration with Rephrase.ai

Skymet runs its own numeric weather prediction models and provides an array of weather-based services through data and information tools. It uses innovation to provide weather forecast to power companies, media conglomerates, farmer innovation services, agricultural input producers and logistics operators. It has pioneered uses for long-range Monsoon weather forecasts, satellite remote sensing technologies and unmanned aerial vehicles in India.