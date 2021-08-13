Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari moved to a new role in US

Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari is being moved to a new position at Microblogging sites’ US office. Me Maheshwari has been given the role of senior director, revenue strategy and operations, the company said in a statement on Friday.









“Thank you to @manishm (Maheshwari’s Twitter handle) for your leadership of our Indian business over the past 2+ years. Congrats on your new US-based role in charge of revenue strategy and operations for new markets worldwide. Excited to see you lead this important growth opportunity for Twitter,” wrote Twitter’s Japan and APAC head, Yu Sasamoto, in a tweet.

He will be reporting to Deitra Mara, Senior Director, Global Strategy & Operations at Twitter. Sarah Personette, Twitter, Chief Customer Officer, in an email to Twitter employees, said, “After supporting the team for over 2 years as our India country director and head of India, Manish will be taking on a new role in San Franscisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations focused on New Market Entry – reporting to Deitra Mara.”

Maheshwari was at the helm of affairs when Twitter India was in the dock for non-compliance of new IT rules formulated by the union government. The microblogging giant had lost immunity from criminal prosecution for content on its site due to the failure to appoint a grievance redressal officers as required under the new guidelines. The Twitter India head was also summoned by Uttar Pradesh police for amid a run-in with the ruling party at the centre earlier this year.

Earlier this year, Twitter had refused to remove certain Tweets on farm protests inviting the ire of the ruling dispensation. Twitter has been criticised by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for labelling tweets by its leader “manipulated media” and has been questioned by the Delhi Police on the basis for doing so.