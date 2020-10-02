Trifo launches a first-of-its-kind Home Surveillance Robot Cleaner in India

Trifo has launched India’s very first Home Surveillance Robot Cleaner with powerful suction capability. It will come with two models – Max and Max Pet. The series comes with a water tank and ten mopping pads which allows users to wipe the floor while sweeping.

Loaded with patented TIRVS (Trifo Intelligent Robotics Vision System) technology, Trifo Max Series has smart learning abilities. Its AI-powered surveillance system can decide the most efficient cleaning route while detecting and maneuvering around small obstacles, such as toys, cables and jewelry. The robot uses its camera to map out different rooms at home and cleans them efficiently.









Zhe Zhang, Founder and CEO of Trifo, said the company is dedicated to creating home robots that help people achieve a better balance of family, work and personal life. “Apart from its powerful cleaning capability and advanced vision navigation system, the Max series is a security device that can detect movement and sound, thereby keeping homes clean and safe,” he said. “Max features a strong suction power of 3,000 Pa and its smart camera supporting home security functions. Once the Motion Detection feature is switched on, the robot cleaner can serve as a digital watchdog and inform the family about movements, people or unusual sounds.” The device also has a built-in microphone and speaker which can be used to communicate directly with the intruder or the person on site.

The company describes the Max Pet as specially designed for furry friends. It boasts a more powerful suction of up to 4,000 Pa and has no problem picking up pet hair and larger dirt particles. Moreover, it comes with an extra pet hair extractor featuring an anti-knotting function ensuring that long pet hair does not get stuck. “The specifications, together with a plethora of excellent smart features that it offers at a competitive price, make Max a valuable addition to the Robot Vacuum category,” he said.

The unique feature about the robot vacuum is that it can function as a security robot guarding home while the user is away. The family can set up alert notifications to trigger automatic video recording or have a real-time inspection of a possible break-in by switching on the camera.