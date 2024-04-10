Mumbai’s Gleneagles Hospital in Parel recently unveiled an advanced Bi-Plane Cath Lab, revolutionizing cardiac care with cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence (AI). The inauguration ceremony was graced by renowned Actor, Director, and Producer Shreyas Talpade, alongside the hospital’s esteemed team of doctors, including Dr. Nitin Dange, Dr. Sameer V Pagad, Dr. Praveen Kulkarni, and Dr. Vivek Talaulikar.









The new Bi-Plane Cath Lab is a significant advancement in cardiac care, offering faster diagnosis, reduced radiation exposure, and improved treatment outcomes for patients. With the rising prevalence of cardiac issues, particularly among younger individuals due to factors like high stress, sedentary lifestyles, and poor dietary habits, the need for timely intervention and advanced care is more critical than ever.

Unlike traditional Cath Labs, the Bi-Plane Cath Lab features two C-arms for imaging, allowing for simultaneous data capture from perpendicular angles. This innovative technology provides a three-dimensional view, leading to more accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. Dr. Sameer Pagad and Dr. Praveen Kulkarni, Interventional Cardiologists at Gleneagles Hospitals, highlighted the benefits of reduced radiation exposure and shorter hospital stays for patients undergoing procedures in the new lab.

Dr. Nitin Dange, Director of Interventional Neurology, Stroke Care & Neurosurgery at Gleneagles Hospitals, emphasized the advanced capabilities of the Biplane Cath Lab in neurointerventional procedures. The lab’s dual C-Arms enable the acquisition of multiple images in a single move, minimizing the need for contrast dye injections and reducing radiation exposure. This is particularly beneficial for treating complex neurovascular and spinal vascular diseases, including intracranial aneurysms, AVMs, ICAD, acute strokes, spinal AVMS, and AVFS, with improved outcomes and fewer complications.

Dr. Vivek Talaulikar, COO of IHH Healthcare India, praised the introduction of the Bi-Plane Cath Lab as a significant milestone in cardiac care. He emphasized that the hospital’s commitment to providing top-notch healthcare services is reflected in its continuous adoption of state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

In conclusion, Shreyas Talpade emphasized the importance of regular cardiac screening for everyone, not just seniors or adults, given the rapid increase in cardiac issues among younger individuals. He emphasized that prompt diagnosis and treatment are crucial for saving lives, underscoring the significance of the new Bi-Plane Cath Lab in advancing cardiac care and improving patient outcomes.