Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East

Rating: 4 out of 5

In the culinary landscape of Panjim, Goa, where trends come and go, Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East has emerged as a beacon of simplicity and authenticity. This unassuming restaurant, nestled within the walls of a decade-old building, has mastered the art of delivering heart-warming North Eastern cuisine that leaves a lasting impression.

Ambience: A Lesson in Understated Elegance

Soul Chef’s ethos revolves around the principle of keeping things simple yet captivating. With an unpretentious menu and an intimate seating arrangement, the restaurant focuses on delivering an experience that is genuine and memorable. The ambience strikes a perfect balance between casual and cosy, making it an ideal destination for both family gatherings and romantic dinners. The charm of the 150-year-old building adds an extra layer of nostalgia to the overall setting, creating an environment that transports diners to the heart of the North East.

Service: A Touch of Hospitality

Our experience at Soul Chef began with a touch of unexpected hospitality. Despite arriving well past closing hours, we were welcomed with open arms by one of the owners. The gesture of accommodating us and expressing genuine delight in doing so was a refreshing reminder of the essence of customer service. Such personalized interactions elevate the dining experience, making guests feel valued and appreciated.

Food: A Culinary Journey Through the North East

Soul Chef’s menu offers a tantalizing array of North Eastern delights (including an array of options for vegetarians), reflecting the diverse flavours of the region. Our culinary journey commenced with starters that set the tone for an exceptional meal. The mushroom chilli boasted a harmonious blend of spices, delivering a flavourful kick that left a delightful aftertaste. The pork momos, a personal bias aside, turned out to be surprisingly delicious, a testament to the kitchen’s mastery over flavours and textures. The corn fritters, although slightly lacking in seasoning, exhibited a pleasing crunchiness that hinted at their potential.

Moving on to the main course, the vibrant offerings continued to impress. The veg Chowmein showcased the essence of simplicity, allowing the natural flavours of the ingredients to shine. The Naga Chicken packed a punch with its bold and spicy profile, paying homage to the fiery cuisine of the North East. The Assamese-styled chicken and Fish Curry delivered warmth and comfort, reminiscent of a home-cooked meal that transcends geographical boundaries.

For those seeking a vegetarian journey through the North East, Soul Chef’s offerings extend to dishes such as Assamese Bilahir Boror Tenga—a curry made of tomatoes and lentil fritters that embodies the tangy and savoury notes or authentic Assamese dish like Mushrooms in Black Sesame Curry, that harmonizes the earthiness of mushrooms with the rich nuttiness of black sesame seeds.

The Missing Piece: A Sweet Note

While Soul Chef’s menu tantalizes the taste buds with an assortment of appetizers and main courses, it leaves a void when it comes to desserts. This minor setback is a missed opportunity to conclude the culinary journey on a sweet note, and one can only hope that the addition of desserts is considered in the future.

In conclusion, Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East stands as a testament to the beauty of simplicity and authenticity in the realm of dining experiences. With a warm ambience, exceptional service, and a menu that showcases the rich flavours of the North East, this restaurant has earned a rating of 4 out of 5 in our “Worth the Hype” series. The rating reflects the overall excellence of Soul Chef, making it a destination that beckons patrons to indulge in the feasts from the North East.