Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China

A man was intercepted by Chinese customs officials while attempting to smuggle more than 100 live snakes into mainland China by concealing them in his trousers. The incident occurred at the border between semi-autonomous Hong Kong and Shenzhen.

According to a statement released by China Customs, the traveller was stopped for inspection, during which officers discovered six canvas drawstring bags taped inside his trouser pockets. Each bag contained a variety of live snakes in different shapes, sizes, and colours.

As reported by AFP, customs officers seized 104 reptiles, including milk snakes and corn snakes, many of which are non-native species. A video released alongside the statement showed two border agents examining transparent plastic bags filled with the wriggling creatures.









China is known as a significant hub for animal trafficking, but recent years have seen a more vigorous crackdown on the illicit trade. The country’s biosecurity and disease control laws strictly prohibit the importation of non-native species without proper authorization.

“Those who break the rules will be held liable in accordance with the law,” the customs authority stated, without detailing the specific punishment the man would face.

The interception underscores the ongoing efforts by Chinese authorities to control illegal wildlife trade and prevent the introduction of potentially invasive species. The smuggled snakes, such as milk snakes and corn snakes, are popular in the exotic pet trade but can pose significant ecological risks if released into non-native environments.

Customs officials emphasized the importance of adhering to biosecurity regulations to protect local ecosystems and public health. The man’s actions have brought attention to the need for vigilant monitoring at borders to prevent similar smuggling attempts in the future.

This bizarre incident is trending online and widely shared on social media.