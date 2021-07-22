Alphalogic Techsys, one of India’s fastest growing digital technology startups has successfully delivered 100% returns on its shares in the year 2021. The company recorded 23% growth in its consolidated revenue from 5.47 Cr to 6.76 Cr in FY2020-21. In the latest board meeting, the Board of Directors has approved to increase the authorized capital of the Company from Rs.3 crore to Rs.10.4 crore. It has also approved a bonus issue to reward its shareholders in the ratio of 27:10. On an upward growth trajectory, the company aims to migrate to the main board of BSE and NSE platforms by the end of 2021.









With customers in over 30 countries, Alphalogic Techsys works with clients ranging from early-stage startups to established small & midsize businesses (SMBs), and Fortune 500 companies. With its turnkey solutions such as product engineering, mobility, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing, Alphalogic Techsys has been a key enabler to its clients, especially in the Fintech and Healthcare sectors.

Alphalogic Techsys was India’s first startup to be listed on the BSE startups platform in 2019. With this milestone achievement, Aplhalogic Techsys paved the way for other startups to look at the IPO route. Since then, the company has grown exponentially on the back of rapid investments in technology and diversification of business. In 2020, Alphalogic Techsys incorporated two subsidiaries namely – Alphalogic Trademart Ltd. and Faraday Digital Inc. Alphalogic Trademart Ltd. works in the area of smart procurement solutions for SMEs in the Manufacturing & Food industry. Faraday Digital Inc. on the other hand, is Alphalogic Techsys’ US arm working on new-age technologies like Blockchain, Cloud Computing, etc.

Anshu Goel, Managing Director, Alphalogic Techsys expressed, “We are excited to take the authorized capital of Alphalogic Techsys Ltd from 3 crore to 10.4 crore. While we have rapidly expanded our business in India and globally, setting new benchmarks in the industry with our milestone achievements, we look forward to taking the company to the next level. We are thankful to our customers who instilled confidence in our ability to seamlessly deliver and partner with them in their digital transformation journey. We aim to move forward with high vigour and passion to achieve our stated vision of migrating to the Main board of BSE & NSE this year. Our goal is to expand our horizons by consistently delivering value to both our customers as well as stakeholders.”

About Alphalogic Techsys:

Incepted in the year 2016, Alphalogic Techsys is a Pune-based boutique software consulting company that designs, builds & runs digital products and platforms. Backed by a team of passionate technology professionals, software engineers and data scientists spread across the company’s offices in Pune, India and USA, Alphalogic Techsys is on a mission to ‘Making Software Simple’. The company has worked on several major projects in the US Healthcare sector. With a team of experienced technical professionals, the company provides advanced technical solutions and support to its clients.