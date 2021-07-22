In a bid to reduce carbon footprint of its logistics operations and achieve sustainable growth, VegEase, the country’s only cart-at-home e-grocery startup has begun to deploy EVs in its last-mile logistics. The company has completed an initial pilot this month and will move completely to an electric fleet by 2024.









VegEase has partnered with electric vehicle OEM, OBA for their three-wheeler eVikas light commercial vehicles under a long term leasing model. The move will contribute to an operating cost reduction of 25%. VegEase will add three-wheeler loaders with Li-Ion battery which have a load capacity of 300kgs.

Mayank Chaurasia, CEO & Founder,VegEase, says EV is the future of city logistics and as such, the company is committed to sustainable growth of the sector. “With all our deliveries happening intra-city, and through last-mile logistics, it is imperative to look at reducing the carbon footprint of our operations and to eventually reduce pollution by transport. We are convinced that this also significantly improves our costs in the long term while contributing to the creation of a robust EV ecosystem.”

The cart-at-home model of VegEase has seen tremendous success in the NCR region, as VegEase witnessed its customer base doubling in just one month in April 2021, and is growing at a rate of 100% every month. Since its inception in January 2021, VegEase has achieved a turnover of INR 10 million, a customer base of over 18,000 in Delhi/NCR region, with 5,000 customers coming on board in April and May 2021 alone. By the end of 2021, VegEase will be operational across all major metros in south and west India, with a targeted turnover of INR 40 million in the current fiscal year.

Established in 2020, VegEase is a first-of-its kind exclusive app to ensure the consumer gets fresh and unadulterated fruits and vegetables at the door step. A user-friendly app dedicated to fruits and vegetables alone highlights the brand’s core objective to focus on today’s most critical cause to safeguard the health of all topped with a unique proposition. VegEase has a dedicated fleet of company-owned vehicles manned by cart captains and ably supported by the most modern state-of-the-art warehouse facility. The mission, vision and obsession of VegEase is all about elevating consumer relationships with a brand beyond brick and mortar. Their cart at home model is what makes them stand out. VegEase is part of EGreens, a people-first retail company focused on using its innovative zeal to redefine the grocery shopping experience and let customers discover the delight of buying farm-fresh fruits and vegetables.