Magenta Power sets up street lamp integrated EV charging stations

EV charging solutions provider Magenta Power on Wednesday announced the setting up of its first set of street lamp integrated charger ChargeGrid Flare, in partnership with HPCL. The facility has initially been installed at HPCL outlets in two locations in the Bandra Kurla Complex of Bandra suburb of Mumbai, and the other one at Niti Marg in New Delhi, Magenta said in a release. Designed exclusively to offer an energy-efficient streetlight combined with an EV charging point, the charger provides integrated EV charging facilities from within a durable, traditional-looking, streetlight, the company said. It also said it is looking to set up over 1,000 such facilities by this year.









The ChargeGrid Flare is a smartly built, inclusive of power saving efficient LED lamp, robust street light pole and electric vehicle supply equipment made for Indian climatic conditions enabling online and remote monitoring of the chargers, said the release. It has automated payment gateway through the ChargeGrid App, thereby eliminating the need of having a station marshal to monitor, maintain and operate the chargers at the location, it said. These type of charging points are first in the country, to incorporate within energy-efficient street lamp columns, which will encourage EV adoption for flexible and low-cost charging solutions, Magenta said. “We are aiming to deploy 1,000 such chargers pan-India within this year.

We are in touch with OEMs and fuel stations for the same. We look forward to work rigorously in 2021 and make up for the year gone by ” Maxson Lewis, Managing Director, Magenta said. Magenta was scheduled to launch the integrated charger in April last year along with multiple pilot projects, Lewis said. The new EV charger is an ideal solution for installation at both new and existing car parking, street/corporate parking environments and at retail outlets. This technology will enable cities to deploy curbside vehicle charging infrastructure rapidly, and have less street clutter than other approaches, the company said. “As India moves towards the adoption of sustainable practices, we will continue to provide support to Magenta to develop the best sustainable energy solutions and look forward to quickly add more cities to this exciting transformation,” said Rajnish Mehta, Executive Director HPCL.