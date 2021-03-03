US to install half million electric vehicle charging stations

The Biden administration plans to build more than half a million EV charging stations as part of its move to push electric vehicles on the road in a big way, the White House said. National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy alongside senior staff from the National Economic Council, the Council on Environmental Quality, and Department of Transportation, held a virtual meeting with CEOs from EV charging infrastructure companies to discuss shared priorities from tackling the climate crisis to supporting the economic recovery to build back better.









During the meeting, McCarthy underscored President Joe Biden’s commitment to investments that will strengthen domestic supply chains, bolster American manufacturing, create good-paying, union jobs in sectors that support vehicle electrification, and she noted the administration’s goal to build more than 500,000 EV charging stations. Administration officials and EV charging infrastructure leaders discussed the importance of accelerating the development and deployment of EV charging technologies and infrastructure to empower American workers and manufacturers to win the 21st century, the White House said in a media release.

The administration officials asked leaders from the companies at the cutting edge of EV charging infrastructure and associated technologies to share their perspectives and insights about how to most effectively accelerate and scale a national network of EV charging stations. “The officials and EV charging infrastructure leaders agreed it was important to encourage collaboration across the government, automotive industry, and other sectors involved in vehicle electrification as the country aims to lead the world in a clean energy revolution while supporting the economic recovery and creating good-paying, union jobs,” the White House said.