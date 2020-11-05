Branding holds more value in present techno-age and COVID-19 times, says Manoj Soni

Branding is a sophisticated way of communicating the philosophies, ideas, vision and future plans of the company or organization. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted brands in the aviation, hospitality, travel, oil and gas, restaurants and the retail sector the most. The pandemic has forced businesses to preserve and build relationships with customers when their world has been turned literally upside down. Branding efforts, which has to be brief and thoughtful, need to remain strong, so consumers will recognize, remember and consider the products or services amidst the company’s competitors.









An interaction with Mr. Manoj Soni, CEO, Harmonizer India

What is the role of a brand?

Branding is the most sophisticated way of communicating the philosophies, ideas, vision and future plans of the company. It speaks about products, services, design, innovation, R&D or simply the very purpose of the company.

In this Techno age does branding still hold value?

Branding holds more value than it ever used to in the present Techno age. Not just the gadgets people are growing smarter too. The buying behaviour has seen substantial change, wherein branding has proved to have influenced buying decisions. Branding has more exposure than ever, as there are more brand touch points today, especially the digital presence like website and social media. Better the branding, better chances of being shortlisted or chosen for buying. Having said that the branding holds no value if the quality of products or services delivered do not meet the standards.

How does Harmonizer India go about with branding?

We are carefully working on the branding strategies as we have two verticals to present, and two different market segments to address. Being a company engaged in Technology Development and also into Academia of Technical training, Harmonizer is planning an engaging branding approach with respect to B2B and B2C accordingly.

How has the company navigated COVID-19 to stay afloat? What steps have been taken?



COVID- 19 in a way helped Harmonizer to create brand equity in a great direction. With combined effort of R&D and marketing team of Harmonizer, we attracted great customers, practicing engineers, consultants by providing on- line workshops/ webinars on various topics that we deal and specialize in with a nominal registration fee. It had a huge impact on creating trust for Harmonizer and enhancing brand image. During the Pandemic we utilized work from home concept in a great way by focusing on innovation, filing patents on various application.

Has the Pandemic made business more challenging and competitive? How can companies and businesses overcome it?

Pandemic definitely has made business more challenging, on a positive note it even has a brighter side. All we have to do is explore. Smart technologies are getting a boost, as people would look into solutions with less human interference. Increasing technology does not mean less of jobs, it simply means upgradation and smart work.

What are the future plans to stay sustainable?

We believe there is a significant scope in implementing AI/ ML based solution for industry and building application. We see a great opportunity to bridge the gap of ‘Expert Knowledge’ in the industry by focusing on innovation, patents and create market disruption particularly on Power quality, Energy efficiency & EV Chargers.

Harmonizer India is an organization built and promoted by Technocrats, having a combined experience of 60+ years, with operations in India, UAE and Canada. It is a knowledge driven organization which provides Power Solutions and Services to industry and building applications in form of its world class products. Harmonizer has two verticals – Academic and Industry.