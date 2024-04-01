ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) recently joined forces with the Economics Society of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), University of Delhi, for the prestigious Shri Ram Economics Summit 2024. This three-day event served as a platform for students, industry leaders, and academics to engage in meaningful discussions on the latest trends and challenges in economics and finance.









One of the key speakers at the summit was Kush Ahuja, Associate Director – India at ACCA, who shed light on the evolving landscape of finance. In his address, Kush emphasized the critical role of technology in shaping the future of finance professionals. He urged finance professionals to become ‘technology natives,’ capable of harnessing the power of technology to drive innovation and efficiency in their roles.

“Finance as a stream is continuously evolving, from distribution channels to compliance regulations,” Kush remarked. “Employers today are seeking finance professionals who are not only comfortable with technology but also possess a growth mindset that embraces continuous learning.”

Kush further highlighted the pivotal role finance professionals play in driving technological advancements within organizations. “Finance is often the first to adopt technology within an organization, and they also serve as evangelists for technological advancements across the organization,” he explained. He cited recent research indicating that 79% of Indian respondents believe that AI will enable finance professionals to add more value to their organizations.

Md. Sajid Khan, Director – India at ACCA, echoed Kush’s sentiments, emphasizing the need for strategic business leaders who leverage technology to maximize their impact. “Technology empowers accountants in data analysis, task automation, compliance, collaboration, predictive analytics, strategic decision-making, and continuous professional development,” he noted. “This fosters efficiency and informed decision-making in today’s dynamic landscape.”

The Shri Ram Economics Summit 2024 featured a diverse range of sessions, including lectures, fireside chats, live interviews, and panel discussions, led by renowned figures in economics, business, policy, and academia. Among the distinguished speakers were Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; Subhash Garg, former Economic Affairs Secretary and Finance Secretary of India; and Dr Pronab Sen, the first chief statistician of India and former principal adviser to the Government of India’s Planning Commission.

ACCA’s participation in the summit reaffirms its commitment to nurturing future-ready finance professionals in India. Through its rigorous training programs and focus on technical skills and strategic thinking, ACCA equips its members to thrive in the dynamic world of finance, where technology plays an increasingly pivotal role.