COVID surge: DPIIT sets up control room to monitor delivery, logistics of essential commodities

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has set up a control room to monitor issues related to transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to curbs imposed by various states in view of the rising number of coronavirus infections.









In April last year, the department had set up a similar control room. The issues reported by stakeholders through this control room will be taken up with the state/UT governments concerned, according to a communication of the department to all industry and trade associations. “Due to the surge in the COVID cases across the country, DPIIT has taken cognizance of the steps taken by various state governments/UTs to control the spread of COVID cases.

“Therefore, as a measure of precaution and for supporting our business ecosystem, DPIIT will monitor the status and issues arising (if any) during transportation and delivery of goods and essential commodities due to the restrictions (if any) imposed by various state governments/UTs,” it said. It added that in the event of any manufacturing, transportation, distribution, wholesale or e-commerce companies facing difficulties in transportation and distribution of goods or mobilisation of resources, it can be informed to the department at dpiit-controlroorn@gov.in.

Telephone numbers 91 11 23063554, 23060625 will remain functional from 9 AM to 9 PM from Wednesday. Total 2,135 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 24 states and UTs, out of which, 828 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India saw a single-day rise of 58,097 new coronavirus infections, the highest in around 199 days, taking the total tally of cases to 3,50,18,358. The active cases were recorded above 2 lakh after around 81 days, according to the data updated at 8 am. Several states including Delhi, Punjab and Maharashtra have imposed certain restrictions such as night curfew.