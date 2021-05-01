Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale from May 02: iPhone11 shot down to Rs 44,999, check other smartphone offers

Flipkart’s Big Saving Days sale is set to begin from tomorrow i.e May 2 and will go on until May 7. During the sale, the company will be offering interesting deals on products across various categories. It will be providing discounts on smartphones, cameras, smart TVs, laptops, home appliances and more.

The e-commerce giant has also tied up with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of 10% on all products. It could be a great opportunity for those looking to buy smartphone. The e-commerce platform has said that Samsung phones will get “great discounts” and other brands like Apple, Vivo, Asus and Xiaomi will get “unbeatable offers”.









During the sale, the company will be offering a discount of Rs 1000 on Samsung Galaxy F12 which will have tarting price of Rs 9,999. The Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available at Rs 12,499 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage variant and at Rs 14,499 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The Galaxy F62 will be available at Rs 17,999, down from its price of Rs. 23,999. The Apple iPhone 11 gets a discount of Rs 7,000 and will be made available at a starting price of Rs 44,999.

The Asus ROG Phone 3 starts at Rs 46,999 and the iQOO 3 will be made available at Rs 24,990 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Xiaomi Mi 10T will be made available at a starting price of Rs 27,999. The Realme Narzo 30 Pro will now be available starting at Rs 15,999. Old flagship Realme X50 Pro 5G will be available during the sale at Rs 24,999. The new Realme X7 Pro 5G will also start from Rs 29,999.

The platform is offering 40% discounts on gaming laptops while Thin & Light laptops are starting at Rs 22,990. Customers will also benefit from discounts available on smartwatches, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, power banks, Smart TVs and more.

