Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Exciting deals and discounts on smartphones, appliances starting May 2

E-commerce giant Flipkart will host yet another big-ticket sale in the upcoming month. The company has announced its next iteration of Flipkart Big Saving Days sale from May 2 to May 07. During this period, the e-commerce giant will be providing some interesting deals of different product ranges. The buyers on Flipkart will be able to purchase a range of items including smartphones and other electronics at attractive discounts.









There will be up to 80 percent off on electronics and accessories, while TVs and other appliances will see up to 75 percent discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Flipkart is also offering a bank discount of 10% on purchases made via HDFC bank cards and EMI transactions. The microsite also shows discounts on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy F62, Apple iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4a, and more.

According to the e-retailer, Samsung Galaxy F62 price will start at Rs. 17,999, Samsung Galaxy F41 6GB + 128GB storage variant will be available at a price of Rs. 14,499, and its 6GB + 64GB storage variant price has been set at Rs. 12,499 during the sale. Samsung Galaxy F12 will be available for Rs. 9,999. Further, tablets will see up to 40 percent off during the sale, while wearables and smartwatches will be sold at discounts of up to 60 percent.

There are discounts on smartwatches, headphones (up to 70 percent), Bluetooth speakers (up to 70 percent), laptops (up to 40 percent) and power banks during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. If you are looking forward to buy TV or any other appliance for your home, it’s a great opportunity for you TVs will be sold at up to a 70 percent discount, while Air Conditioners will be sold at discounts of up to 55 percent. Customers can purchase OnePlus 32-inch Smart TV at a price of Rs. 14,999.