IndoStar Capital Finance Limited (IndoStar), a prominent player in the financial services sector, has announced a significant leadership change. The company’s Board of Directors has recommended the appointment of Randhir Singh as Whole-Time Director, designated as Executive Vice Chairman. This move marks a pivotal moment in IndoStar’s ongoing growth and strategic development.









Randhir Singh brings a wealth of experience to IndoStar, having served as Joint CEO of APAC Financial. His impressive career spans 29 years, during which he has held key leadership positions at Citibank, Deutsche Bank, and Edelweiss Financial Services. His extensive expertise in financial services is expected to be a significant asset as he partners with the management team to drive IndoStar’s growth strategy and enhance value creation.

The appointment of Randhir Singh is subject to shareholder approval. Upon receiving this approval, Singh will officially join the IndoStar team, where his role will be crucial in steering the company’s future direction.

Leadership Voices on the Appointment

Bobby Parikh, Chairman of IndoStar, expressed his enthusiasm about the new appointment: “We welcome Randhir to IndoStar and look forward to working with him and the rest of the leadership team to execute on IndoStar’s strategy to become a leading player in core retail, secured asset categories.”

Randhir Singh shared his excitement about joining IndoStar at this critical juncture: “I am delighted to be joining IndoStar at this juncture of its growth journey. The company has strong momentum, and I look forward to working with Karthik and the leadership team to continue to execute our focused strategy and build the business to its full potential.”

Karthikeyan Srinivasan, CEO of IndoStar, also welcomed Singh, stating: “On behalf of the leadership team and IndoStar, we extend a warm welcome to Randhir. We look forward to working together to continue executing our strategy and build the business to its full potential.”

Strategic Implications of the Appointment

Randhir Singh’s appointment comes at a time when IndoStar is positioning itself to strengthen its foothold in the financial services industry, particularly in core retail and secured asset categories. Singh’s extensive background in financial services, combined with his leadership experience at major financial institutions, is expected to play a critical role in accelerating IndoStar’s strategic initiatives.

For more information about IndoStar Capital Finance Limited and its services, please visit their official website.