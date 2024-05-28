InCred Capital, a leading player in the financial services sector, proudly announces the appointment of Vikram Agarwal as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). With a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in wealth management, broking, asset management, consulting, and technology, Vikram Agarwal brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to InCred Capital.









A Proven Leader in Financial Services

Vikram Agarwal’s impressive career trajectory includes pivotal roles at some of the most renowned institutions in the financial sector. His most recent position was with Julius Baer India, where he served as both COO and Chief Risk Officer (CRO). At Julius Baer, Vikram was instrumental in the successful acquisition of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s wealth management business in India, showcasing his capability in managing complex integrations and driving growth. His leadership experience also extends to senior roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Accenture, and other technology consulting firms. Vikram holds an MBA from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore.

Strategic Vision for InCred Capital

In his new role at InCred Capital, Vikram will oversee several critical functions, including technology, operations, client servicing, compliance, and risk management. His broad expertise and strategic insight are expected to drive operational excellence and innovation across the company’s diverse business lines, which encompass wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and equities.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder & Group CEO of InCred, expressed his confidence in Vikram’s appointment: “We welcome Vikram Agarwal to the InCred family. His extensive experience and proven track record in managing complex operations and driving innovation make him ideal to steer InCred Capital to new heights of success. Vikram’s strategic vision and operational expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow and scale our businesses.”

A Vision Aligned with Growth and Innovation

Vikram Agarwal shared his enthusiasm for joining InCred Capital at a crucial juncture in the company’s evolution. “I am excited to join InCred Capital at a pivotal time in the organisation’s growth trajectory. InCred’s commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my professional ethos. I look forward to working with the talented team at InCred to build on the company’s impressive momentum,” said Vikram.

The Role of COO in Driving Success

As COO, Vikram’s responsibilities will be comprehensive and multifaceted. He will lead efforts to enhance the technological infrastructure that supports InCred Capital’s operations, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of financial technology innovation. His focus on client servicing will aim to elevate the customer experience, fostering deeper relationships and higher satisfaction among clients. Compliance and risk management, two areas where Vikram has considerable expertise, will be crucial in maintaining the integrity and robustness of InCred Capital’s operations.