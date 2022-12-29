RITES Limited, the leading transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering firm, has won the ‘Best Engineering Consultancy Firm’ Award at the Diplomatic Nite 2022 Awards.

Hon’ble H.E. Mr. Alem Tsehaye Woldemariam, Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, presented the award to the organization, represented by RITES’ Director Projects Mr. Arun Kumar Singh and Joint General Manager Mr. Alok Kumar, during the glittering ceremony in New Delhi on 14th December 2022.









Rendering a wide range of technical and consultancy services in the transportation and infrastructure sector, RITES is committed to Make in India and creating transformative infrastructure for the rest of the world.

RITES Limited is a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has experience spanning 48 years and has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, South America, and Middle East region.