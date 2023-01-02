Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

RITES, KIIFCON sign Memorandum of Understanding

RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KIIFCON

Infrastructure

RITES, KIIFCON sign Memorandum of Understanding

Zeyad Masroor Khan
Published on

RITES Ltd., the leading Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with KIIFCON, a consultancy organisation under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), to jointly explore, identify, secure, and execute consultancy projects.

As part of the MoU, both entities will work as partners (development and execution) to provide consultancy for transport and infrastructure projects in various sectors, including highways, airports, ports & waterways, urban transport (metros), sustainability, urban/industrial planning, bridges & tunnelling, and railway infra etc., across the domestic and international market.




They will jointly develop a ‘go-to’ market strategy to work proactively and bring in best practices by leveraging each other’s strengths to optimise operations. Mr. Manobendra Ghoshal, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), RITES, said, “The partnership will facilitate exploring consultancy opportunities arising in multiple sectors. Apart from a diversified sector portfolio (for consultancy), RITES will also bring in technical expertise, and marketing capabilities to strengthen the association.”

RITES Ltd, a Miniratna (Category – I) Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. With experience spanning 48 years, the company has undertaken projects in over 55 countries across Asia, Africa, South America, and Middle East region.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Early-stage investor Auxano Capital invests INR 20 Crores during FY 21-22

Funding News

Early-stage investor Auxano Capital invests 20 crores in FY 21-22
Entrepreneurship Evangelist & Startup Expert Ravi Ranjan represented India at SLUSH in Helsinki Finland

Events

Entrepreneurship Evangelist & Startup Expert Ravi Ranjan represented India at SLUSH in Helsinki Finland
Collins Aerospace expands operations in India; inaugurates new Global Engineering & Tech Centre to mark its 25th year in Bengaluru

News

Collins Aerospace expands Indian operations, inaugurates new centre
To Top
Loading...