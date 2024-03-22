Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd., a leading enterprise technology solutions provider, has announced the appointment of Mr. Julian Wheatland as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Julian, with a distinguished career spanning three decades in technology, finance, and management, brings a wealth of experience and strategic vision to lead Progility’s growth initiatives.









Julian’s impressive track record includes key roles such as Chairman of SCL Group and COO/CFO of the Cambridge Analytica/SCL group of companies, where he spearheaded exponential growth and innovative advances in advertising and data analytics. His tenure as CEO of Hatton International Ltd and Cornerstone FS plc further underscores his ability to navigate complex markets and drive value for stakeholders.

Wayne Bos, the founder of Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd., expressed confidence in Julian’s leadership, stating, “Julian’s remarkable skills and deep industry knowledge make him the perfect fit to lead our company into its next phase of growth.”

Julian Wheatland shared his excitement about joining Progility and highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. He said, “I am thrilled to be joining Progility, an established leader in bringing advanced technology solutions to Indian enterprises. I look forward to working with Progility’s talented team at this exciting time in India, as we explore new markets and advance our mission to empower customers worldwide with innovative technology solutions.”

Julian holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Wharton School and a Bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Leeds, underscoring his multidisciplinary expertise and commitment to excellence.

The appointment of Julian Wheatland as CEO marks a significant moment for Progility Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Under his leadership, the company is poised to achieve new levels of success by leveraging advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of businesses and governments across India. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Progility is set to redefine the future of enterprise technology under Julian’s guidance.