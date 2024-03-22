DBS Foundation has announced the recipients of its prestigious grant award, with 24 Businesses for Impact (BFIs) selected to receive funding and support. Among the awardees are five innovative businesses from India, recognized for their impactful work in areas such as waste management, sustainable menstrual solutions, and circular economy initiatives.









The grant recipients from India include Project Baala, focusing on sustainable menstrual solutions and literacy; Green Worms, an emerging circular economy enterprise generating employment for women; Zerund Manufacturing, reshaping the building materials industry with eco-friendly solutions; Karo Sambhav, implementing collection and recycling solutions for electronic and other types of waste; and Swachh Sustainable Solutions (ReCircle), championing a traceable supply chain for waste pickers.

These BFIs were selected from a pool of approximately 2000 grant applications from across Asia, based on their ability to create social and environmental impact, innovate, and demonstrate sustainability and scalability. The winners will receive grant funding totaling SGD 3.7 million, along with access to networking opportunities, mentorship, and customized banking services to support their growth and impact.

Shoma Narayanan, Managing Director, Group Strategic Marketing & Communications, DBS Bank India, expressed pride in supporting these innovative businesses, stating, “Through the DBS Foundation Grant Programme, we are proud to have the opportunity to address funding challenges faced by these businesses that are tackling social issues and uplifting vulnerable communities. This year’s awardees from India are working on sustainable solutions to pressing challenges, and we believe that the grant and support will empower them to drive positive change.”

The grant recipients aim to achieve significant milestones by the end of 2025, aligning with India’s Sustainable Development Goals. For example, Project Baala plans to launch hydrophobic sanitary pads to reduce plastic waste and improve women’s health. Karo Sambhav will launch an e-waste management facility in Maharashtra, generating green jobs. Green Worms will expand its recycling facility in Kerala, benefiting over 120 villages. Swachh Sustainable Solutions (ReCircle) aims to enhance its traceability platform to divert waste from landfills and improve the lives of waste pickers. Zerund Manufacturing will scale up production of eco-friendly construction materials.

DBS Foundation’s grant programme has been instrumental in supporting BFIs over the past 10 years, with SGD 17 million awarded to 140 innovative enterprises. The grant recipients have gone on to raise more than ten-fold in follow-on funding, highlighting the impact of the programme in supporting sustainable businesses.

With DBS Foundation’s support, these BFIs aim to positively impact one million people, abate greenhouse gas emissions, and collect, reduce, or recycle waste by the end of 2025. The foundation’s commitment to uplifting vulnerable segments in society is evident through its various initiatives, including the recent collaboration with Social Alpha to support startups focused on reducing food waste.

To learn more about the 24 awardees and their impactful work, visit the DBS Foundation Grant Programme page on the DBS Bank website.