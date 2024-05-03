BNC Motors, a prominent player in the electric two-wheeler manufacturing segment, has announced the launch of its first Company Owned, Company Operated (COCO) showroom in Pune, Maharashtra. Situated at Primrose Mall, Baner – Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune, Maharashtra, this 1200 sqft showroom not only caters to potential customers but also serves as the West Zone regional head office.









The grand opening ceremony, which took place on the 27th of April 2024, was graced by Mr. Hari Nair, a Board Member at Musashi Seimitsu Industry Co. Ltd, Japan, along with other senior officials from BNC Motors.

Mr. Anirudh Ravi Narayanan, CEO and Co-Founder of BNC Motors, expressed his delight at the inauguration, stating, “Pune is one of the great automotive hubs of India, and we are very happy to be opening our first dealership in the West Zone here. This is such a vibrant and entrepreneurial city, a city whose spirit very much resonates with us, which is why we decided to open a Regional Sales Office here. The idea behind the COCO showroom is just an extension of this – if we are going to have a regional office we might as well also make it a showroom.”

He further added, “We have had significant dealer interest across Maharashtra, and from this hub, we plan to service all of them.”

The showroom offers enthusiasts of electric two-wheelers an exclusive showcase of BNC Motors’ premier offerings, featuring the sleek Challenger S110 and S125 e-bikes. Additionally, the Perfetto Scooter and The Boss NR 150 e-bike will be featured shortly. Priced competitively at Rs 1.09L and Rs 1.57L respectively, the Challenger S110 and S125 models are currently available at the showroom, with the release of the remaining products scheduled before June 2024.

In line with its expansion strategy, BNC Motors aims to open additional COCO showrooms / Regional Sales offices in key major regions across India this year, with Pune being the first. This strategic move underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to promoting sustainable mobility solutions nationwide.