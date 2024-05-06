Gynoveda, India’s pioneering Ayurveda fertility company, has taken a significant step forward in its mission to impact the lives of 10 million couples by opening its second fertility clinic in Pune. This new clinic marks a significant milestone in Gynoveda’s commitment to enabling couples to achieve their dreams of parenthood through natural, holistic Ayurvedic treatments.









Gynoveda combines a unique blend of Ayurveda, technology, content, and community to address fertility issues. With a focus on safety, efficacy, and holistic wellness, Gynoveda’s treatments are 100% natural, avoiding harmful side effects. The clinic’s approach to reproductive health is based on Ayurveda, a natural Vedic medicine-science that addresses the root causes of fertility challenges without causing harm to the body.

Founded in 2019 by Vishal Gupta, Rachana Gupta, and Dr. Aarati Patil, Gynoveda has quickly become a trusted name in fertility solutions. The clinic has already helped over 600,000 women in India with menstrual and reproductive health disorders, and has celebrated the birth of over 11,000 “Gynoveda babies.”

Gynoveda’s success lies in its combination of authentic Ayurvedic medicines, dietary changes, and strong doctor consultations. The clinic’s treatments are tailored to each individual’s needs and focus on natural pregnancy, avoiding invasive procedures and unwanted complications. Whether infertility is caused by PCOS, irregular periods, low AMH, unexplained infertility, or male infertility, Gynoveda has thousands of success stories in each category.

With the opening of its second clinic in Pune, Gynoveda aims to expand its reach and impact more lives across India. The clinic plans to establish a chain of 100+ Ayurveda fertility clinics in the next three years, further solidifying its commitment to transforming healthcare in the country.

In a country where 30 million couples struggle with infertility every year, Gynoveda’s Ayurvedic solution offers hope and promises a path to parenthood without invasive procedures or unwanted complications. The new clinic in Pune, located at Shop No. 04, Ground floor, Nyati Empress, Viman Nagar District-Pune – 411014, stands as a beacon of hope and empowerment for individuals seeking to embark on their journey toward optimal health and fertility.

Commenting on the clinic launch, Rachana Gupta, Co-founder of Gynoveda, said, “In India, where 30 million couples struggle with infertility every year, we are very committed to our mission of enabling couples to fulfill their dreams of becoming parents. At Gynoveda, we firmly believe that ‘Gynoveda Hai, Toh Good News Pakki Hai’.”

Dr. Aarati Patil, Chief Doctor at Gynoveda, added, “By seamlessly integrating Ayurveda with personalized attention and care for couples, we are not just offering a solution; we are ushering in a new era of healthcare that solves the issue of infertility.”