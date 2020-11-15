BIF wants broadband speed to be upgraded to 2 Mbps, current 512 kbps is dismally low

The Broadband India Forum (BIF) believes the broadband definition and speeds need to be reviewed and upgraded to 2 Mbps from the current 512 kbps, which it describes as dismally low. The Forum pointed out that communications technology has transformed over the years, and new markets for data services have emerged across India.









TV Ramachandran, the BIF President, told PTI that the current definition of broadband in India at 512 kbps is dismally low, and the upgrade to 2 Mbps for the same is long overdue, even as per the national policy mandates, apart from the global benchmarks. As such, the BIF has also given submission to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) as part of its response to the regulator’s consultation paper on ‘Road map to promote broadband connectivity and enhanced broadband speed’.

“It is our view that since the current definition of broadband captures neither the development of the technology nor the Indian consumers’ appetite for high speed broadband services, it must be reviewed and redefined,” it said. The Forum suggested that a network must comply with the requirement to provide 2 Mbps download and upload speeds to be considered a broadband connection, regardless of the medium or technology used to deliver the service.

The Forum recommended the creation of additional tiers that represent increasing levels of quality and enhance transparency in the provision of services, but are entirely optional for service providers to guarantee. It highlighted that connectivity, faster than the 2 Mbps standard is now a mainstream requirement in the market for internet access. BIF also recommended for TRAI to provide additional guidelines for higher quality broadband services, as the industry body mooted minimum downlink and uplink speed of 15 Mbps to define fast broadband and 30 Mbps for ultra-fast broadband.

