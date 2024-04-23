As the world marks Earth Day, it’s a poignant moment to ponder our impact on the planet and how we can forge a positive change. Embracing sustainable practices in our daily lives, especially in what we consume and how it’s packaged, is a powerful step toward a greener future. Natch Snacks, renowned for its delectable and nutritious snacks, is elevating its commitment to sustainability with an extended collaboration with Recircle, a leading waste management organization. Prepare for a new wave of eco-friendly and socially responsible snacks from Natch Snacks!









Natch is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Recircle’s monthly plastic-neutral drive. This initiative involves collecting plastic waste directly from households, effectively diverting it from landfills and waterways. However, Natch’s commitment transcends waste management; it extends to empowering waste picker communities by ensuring fair wages, improving working conditions, and offering access to valuable skill development programs.

“At Natch, we believe in the symbiotic relationship between taking care of our bodies and the planet,” says Matthew Taff, founder of Natch Snacks. “Our partnership with Recircle enables us to make a tangible difference by supporting responsible waste management practices and the communities that tirelessly manage it.”

True to its pledge, Natch Snacks guarantees a delightful and nutritious snacking experience. Crafted from nutrient-rich chickpeas, Natch Snacks’ chips and puffs offer a guilt-free indulgence packed with protein and fiber. Unlike traditional snacks, chickpea puffs and chips provide sustained energy and a satisfying crunch without compromising on flavor. Moreover, these snacks are environmentally friendly. Requiring minimal water to grow, chickpeas return nitrates to the earth, enriching the soil—truly an all-around winner!

Natch’s steadfast commitment to plastic neutrality aligns perfectly with Recircle’s goal of forging a better and more sustainable future for all. By diverting low-value plastic from landfills and water bodies, this program will have a significant positive impact on India’s environment, society, and governance (ESG) landscape, promoting responsible waste management practices nationwide.

Natch Snacks isn’t just stepping towards a more sustainable future; it’s also reflecting its core values by promoting healthy choices that extend beyond individual well-being. So, the next time you indulge in a Natch snack, know that you’re not only nourishing your body but also contributing to a better world!

For more information on Natch Snacks and their sustainability efforts, visit their website at www.natchsnacks.com