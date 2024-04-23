Pluckk, a trailblazing digital lifestyle-oriented fresh food brand, has unveiled its latest innovation – a range of preservative-free cold-pressed juices. This new line underscores the market’s evolving preference for fresh, health-conscious products, reflecting a burgeoning demand for lifestyle choices that prioritize well-being. The current market value of packaged juices in India stands at ₹1100 crore, with a steady growth rate of 15% per annum.









Featuring a delightful array of 10 flavors, including Mango, Pomegranate, Pineapple, and Valencia, these cold-pressed juices are crafted solely from 100% fruit, offering a guilt-free indulgence without any added sugar or concentrates. Utilizing High Pressure Processing (HPP) technology, these juices boast a 21-day shelf life while retaining their natural freshness and nutritional value.

Pratik Gupta, CEO of Pluckk, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch, stating, “At Pluckk, we are dedicated to sourcing our ingredients directly from partner farms, ensuring the highest standards of quality and hygiene. With consumers increasingly seeking fresh, preservative-free juice options, we are thrilled to introduce this new category. Pluckk Juices embody our brand philosophy of delivering clean label products made from the finest produce, underscoring our commitment to providing nothing but the best to our customers.”

In addition to its own direct-to-consumer (D2C) platform, Pluckk juices are available on various platforms, including Zepto, Amazon, and Swiggy, as well as prestigious outlets such as Nature’s Basket and Foodsquare, ensuring easy accessibility for consumers nationwide.

Pluckk’s innovative approach to fresh food has garnered widespread acclaim, with a presence in six major cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

By prioritizing purity and quality, Pluckk continues to set new benchmarks within the industry, offering consumers a healthier and more wholesome beverage option that aligns with their lifestyle choices. For more information on Pluckk and its range of preservative-free cold-pressed juices, visit their website at www.pluckk.com.