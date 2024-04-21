Agrimax Foods LLP, an ISO 9001:2015 food solutions company, has unveiled its latest brand, ‘Bake&Co.,’ aimed at revolutionizing the landscape of Millet-based baked products. The brand’s launch is supported by the government’s PMFME scheme, which aims to enhance micro food enterprises across the country.









Agrimax Foods LLP, established with a vision to maximize the agricultural value chain, believes in directly sourcing raw materials from farmers, adding value at the processing stage, and meeting the standards of the discerning audience.

‘Bake&Co.’ focuses on ‘Healthy Snacking’ and offers a delightful range of healthy baked products crafted to combine pleasure with wellness. The offerings include Millet Cookies and Indulgence Cookies. Millet Cookies cater to health-conscious consumers seeking gluten-free, sugar-free, and preservative-free options, made from wholesome ingredients like millets, oats, fruits, nuts, seeds, and natural jaggery. On the other hand, Indulgence Cookies are perfect for those looking to indulge in luxurious delights that do not compromise on health standards.

In the near future, ‘Bake&Co.’ plans to extend its product range to include Millet-based ready-to-eat snacks such as savories, namkeen, breakfast cereals, energy cookies, protein-rich cookies, and diabetes-friendly cookies, among others. India’s Millet-based packaged food market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022-32 and is expected to reach US $91.1 million by 2032, and ‘Bake&Co.’ is poised to be a part of this exciting journey.

With a presence across India through D2C and e-commerce, ‘Bake&Co.’ will also be available in select retail outlets, vending machines, and retail chains across metro cities. The brand also has plans to export to countries where Millet-based value-added products are in high demand.

The establishment of ‘Bake&Co.’s manufacturing unit, situated at Gautam Buddha Nagar, was facilitated by the PMFME scheme, under which Agrimax Foods received significant support, including a subsidy of Rs. 10 lakhs. Ms. Shivani Tomar, District Horticulture Officer (DHO), Department of Horticulture and Food Processing, Gautam Budhha Nagar, commented on the scheme’s impact, stating, “The PMFME scheme is designed to empower and elevate local food enterprises. We are thrilled to see Agrimax Foods leverage this opportunity to create a brand like ‘Bake&Co.’ that prioritizes health and sustainability.”

Monica Kohli Srivastava, Co-Founder & Chief Marketing Strategist at Agrimax Foods LLP, expressed, “The PMFME scheme has been instrumental in empowering us to realize our vision, providing not only financial assistance but also fostering an ecosystem conducive to growth and innovation in India.”

She added, “We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished with ‘Bake&Co.’ Not only are we offering products that are kind to the body, but we’re also contributing to a more sustainable and responsible food industry. We’re excited to share our passion for premium, healthy baked goods with our customers.”

For more information about ‘Bake&Co.’ and its range of healthy baked products, visit their official website or contact them at their manufacturing unit in Gautam Buddha Nagar.