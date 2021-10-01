LISSUN, a startup offering end-to-end mental wellness, has launched digital campaign #LISSUN to your Mind to create awareness around mental health. It is in support of this year’s World Mental Health Day – Mental health care for all: Let’s make it a reality.









Lissun plans to have a weeklong event from October 3, 2021 building up to World Mental Health Day on October 10, 2021. The campaign is launched ahead of World Mental Health Day to spread awareness and address the frequent queries of people and their challenges related to the same. It will consist of panel discussions and conversations with experts and personalities from different social communities to share real-life experiences of people who fought mental illness. There will also be events on art therapy, mindfulness, and competition for college students etc.

Krishna Veer Singh, Co-Founder, Lissun, said the platform sees a massive opportunity to integrate Mental Health into mainstream healthcare. “LISSUN is here to make mental health care a part of everyday life. And to achieve the same, it is important that people feel comfortable talking about their challenges. The seminar series is to share the experiences of people who have fought it, encouraging others to come ahead and be vocal about it. The experts on the panel will guide patients on how they can treat it and establish that it is only a challenge till we do not accept the fact that it is there.”

Tarun Gupta, Co-Founder, Lissun, says they witnessed a sudden spike in the number of queries post lockdown. “There are patients of every age, but most are working professionals of 25-40 years of age. Even though these people are digital savvy, they are unable to speak up about their challenges. We also see cases wherein a person is not even aware if he is facing a mental disease. And the number has only gone up during the pandemic. So we understand that LISSUN is more relevant now than ever.”

The campaign will cover a series of seminars encompassing important topics and trends on the subject. Understanding the rising cases of mental health challenges post-pandemic, the brand has invited professionally renowned psychologists, psychiatrists, gynecologists, oncologists, general physicians and activists to address the audience and highlight the significance of seeking help. The seminars will be open to all and stream across the social media platforms of the brand.

Besides, there will also be sessions to discuss the mental health needs on topics that are often ignored, such as LGBTQ+, psychosexual issues, mental health in small towns of India, and how to care for the entire family etc.

The idea of LISSUN is to provide an end-to-end continuum for mental wellness. The brand has a product-first approach for an issue-based end-to-end personalized solution for mental health.