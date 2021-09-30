The All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) has developed an immunity boosting Bal Raksha Kit for children up to the age of 16. The kit will help boost the immunity of children to help them fight SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection and keep them healthy.









Ministry of Ayush officials said the kit comprises a syrup made up of basil, giloy, cinnamon, liquorice and dry grapes which have amazing medicinal qualities, apart from Annu oil, Sitopaladi and Chyawanprash whose regular consumption increase the immunity level of children. Officials said the kit has been made under the strict guidelines of the Ministry of Ayush, and has been manufactured by Indian Medicines Pharmaceutical Corporation Limited (IMPCL) – a government enterprise, at its Uttarakhand-based plant.

The AIIA will distribute 10,000 free kits on November 2, which is the National Ayurveda Day. Officials noted that since there is no COVID-19 vaccine available for children in India yet, the Bal Suraksha Kit is a significant development keeping in mind the health of children.

Dr Tanuja Nesari, AIIA Director, said children often face difficulty in taking decoctions and pills. “Since the decoctions (kadha) are bitter and children find it difficult to take them, a decoction syrup has been prepared in which some other medicines have also been mixed to prevent cold and cough,” she said. “Along with the kit, Suvarnaprashan (Swarna Prashan) will be given to 5,000 children on that day. We have already contacted the schools of Delhi for the purpose.

Swarna Prashan helps boost the overall health of children. The AIIA has prepared Swasthya Raksha Kit, Arogya Raksha Kit and Ayu Raksha Kit – and these are quite popular among people.