Former Netflix Employee on Manager's Behaviour as Resignation Reason

A former Netflix employee, Kvon Tucker, has publicly shared that he resigned from the company following an incident involving his manager’s behaviour. In a post on the microblogging platform Threads, Tucker recounted how his manager’s “low emotional intelligence” led to an irreparable breakdown in their professional relationship.

In his detailed account, Tucker described a specific incident where his manager yelled at him in front of his teammates over a project update. “I’ll never forget the day my Manager at Netflix screamed at me in front of my teammates,” he wrote, emphasizing the emotional distress it caused him.

Tucker explained that he was enthusiastic about his first tech job and was building rapport with his colleagues when the incident occurred. He recalled his manager loudly calling him over and criticizing his work in a manner that left him anxious and emotionally overwhelmed. “THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT KVON! THIS IS NOT WHAT I WANT!” she screamed, according to Tucker’s post.

Following the confrontation, Tucker spoke with his wife, who supported his decision to leave the position. Reflecting on his experience, Tucker noted his long-term commitment to personal emotional regulation through meditation and psychotherapy, contrasting it with his manager's behaviour.









Tucker, who now works at Amazon, shared that he accepted the new role because it aligned better with his personal and professional values. “Even though I loved working at Netflix and my teammates, my Manager’s low emotional intelligence did irreparable damage to our relationship,” he stated.

His post has garnered significant attention on Threads, amassing over a thousand likes and numerous supportive comments. Users expressed their disapproval of the manager’s conduct, labelling it as workplace abuse. Comments included, “People don’t leave jobs; people leave bosses,” and “NOBODY deserves to be yelled at by a boss/manager at work!”

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about emotional intelligence and leadership behaviour in the workplace, prompting discussions on platforms like Threads about the impact of managerial conduct on employee well-being and retention. This comes from a brand like Netflix, where the legendary Reed Hastings has publically outlined the organisation’s culture, expectations and values.

The above instance calls for a debate about whether organisations can curb the culture or its too much control that has led to this backlash and a new breed of employees with thin skin and lack the basic ability to chin up and find ways to address workplace issues over washing every piece of linen in public.