Internshala launches ‘Re.Start’ – for professionals who lost their jobs during COVID-19

Internshala has launched a training programme Re.Start focused on helping professionals who lost their jobs due to COVID-19. According to the Centre of Monitoring Indian economy, over 122million people in India lost their jobs with the lockdown triggered by COVID-19. This pandemic has severely affected the global economy and has led to tremendous job loss and a heightened state of unemployment.

Founder and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “There is no social and economic aspect of India which has not been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. With businesses getting affected, thousands of working professionals have been put out of jobs in India. Through this initiative, we aim to help these professionals upskill or reskill themselves to make their journey to rejoin the workforce smoother. The Re.Start initiative is our attempt to do our bit for these people.”









The program will provide a free online platform for people to rebuild their career by adopting new skills. The training will cover 1000 applicants at first, and eventually expanded for all the eligible candidates. As a part of this initiative, Internshala Training will provide free access to it’s online programs to all the participants.

This Re.Start initiative has 20 short-duration training programs. These programs will include Ethical Hacking, Programming with Python, Digital Marketing, Graphic Design, Creative Writing, Financial Modelling and valuation, Android App Development, French Language, Machine Learning, AutoCAD and many more.

A participant can choose the course and apply for it by 15th July. Indian nationals who lost their jobs post 31st March 2020 due to the impact of COVID-19 are eligible to avail the benefits of this initiative. Details to be made available on the Internshala website.