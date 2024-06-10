In a significant move to enhance career opportunities for Indian students, Internshala, a leading career-tech platform, has signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi. This collaboration aims to provide IIT Mandi students with valuable internships, job opportunities, and live project experiences, thus bridging the gap between academia and industry.









Enhancing Career Prospects

Under the terms of this MoA, Internshala is committed to offering a wide range of benefits to IIT Mandi students. These benefits include access to meaningful internships, job opportunities, and live projects that align with their preferences and areas of interest. To further support the students, Internshala will provide complimentary access to its placement preparation training program. This program is designed to equip students with essential skills such as writing effective resumes, crafting custom cover letters, and preparing for interviews.

Exclusive Opportunities and Industry Connections

With a vast network of over 300,000 companies, Internshala will collaborate closely with IIT Mandi to curate exclusive opportunities tailored specifically for the institute’s students. This partnership aims to encourage students to explore and pursue internships, jobs, and live projects that are relevant to their interests and skill sets.

Leadership Enthusiasm and Commitment

Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with IIT Mandi in our mission to get students career-ready with meaningful internship and job opportunities, and industry-relevant skills. This collaboration signifies our commitment to fostering talent and bridging the gap between academia and industry.”

The Advisor of the Career & Placement Cell at IIT Mandi also shared his optimism, saying, “This partnership with Internshala opens new avenues for our students to gain practical experience and enhance their employability. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration that benefits our entire student community. Through this MoA, we hope to pave the way for a brighter future for our students.”

Bridging Academia and Industry

This partnership is a testament to Internshala’s ongoing efforts to bridge the gap between academia and industry. By providing students with access to real-world experiences and industry-relevant skills, Internshala aims to prepare them for the competitive job market. The placement preparation training program is particularly valuable, as it offers IIT Mandi students the tools they need to succeed in their job search and career advancement.

A Win-Win Collaboration

For IIT Mandi, this collaboration with Internshala represents a significant step towards enhancing the career prospects of its students. By leveraging Internshala’s extensive network and resources, IIT Mandi aims to provide its students with unparalleled opportunities to gain practical experience and build their professional networks. This partnership is expected to benefit the entire student community by opening new avenues for personal and professional growth.

Looking Ahead

As this partnership unfolds, both Internshala and IIT Mandi are committed to working together to ensure its success. By providing students with access to internships, jobs, and live projects, as well as the necessary training and support, this collaboration aims to empower students to achieve their career goals and contribute meaningfully to their chosen fields.