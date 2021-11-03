IIM Calcutta records 100% placement in summer internship

Right on the heels of the recent BT-MDRA B-School Ranking 2021, where it was ranked 1st in Placements, IIM Calcutta completed its summer internship placement week for 58th batch on 30th October by securing a record breaking 570 offers for 476 students, with 142 firms participating.









This Placement drive was completely virtual and saw the expansion of Hold & Wait (50 extra offers), Dreams (36 extra offers) policies which allowed all students to hold multiple offers and enabled companies to find a better Company-Student fit. Bucking the perennial trend, Finance sector saw hiring in higher numbers (121 students), narrowly pipping the Consulting sector (120 students) for the spot of top recruiting sector; these two sectors together accounting for 50% of total hires.

The campus welcomed the participation from top financial institutions including Bank of America, Blackstone, Macquarie and top consulting firms like Accenture Strategy, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, McKinsey & Co. Sales & Marketing and General Management accounted for 19% and 13% of total hires respectively with companies like Aditya Birla Group, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC, Mahindra, Mondelez, Nestle, Procter & Gamble, Star Disney, Tata Administrative Services being amongst the top recruiter in this sector.

Major software services and E-commerce brands continued their strong showing accounting for nearly 10% of hires. Top recruiters included Adobe, Amazon, Flipkart, Google and Microsoft. The students continued to show interest in new age startups like Byju’s, Navi Technologies, OLX, Swiggy and Unacademy.

The Placement Season concluded with students receiving average and median monthly stipends upwards of INR 1.4 Lakh, with the top 25% percentile (in terms of stipend offered) of students receiving stipends higher than INR 2 Lakhs per month.

Preksha Malhotra (58th batch) said, “There is a sense of euphoria in the batch post the culmination of summer placements. The Placement team worked hard to not just get more firms offering better roles but also introduced student friendly policies. The process was entirely online and was run without any glitches.” Paarth Aurora (58th batch) said, “Joining an MBA program and quitting stable jobs amidst 2nd wave of Covid was a precarious situation for all of us, but achieving such unprecedentedly successful placements, that too in online mode, has filled everyone with delight. Our persistent efforts have all been worth it.”

Also Read: Online searches for housing properties at record high in Sep: Housing.comc

Prof. Chetan Joshi, Chairperson (Career Development and Placement Committee) said, “It is very heartening to see that the hard work of one and all in the IIM Calcutta community once again led to 100% summer placements. Kudos to the placement team’s efforts and dedication. We thank recruiters for continuing to repose faith in what Joka has to offer.”

Prof. Manish Thakur, Dean (New Initiatives and External Relations) said, “The summer placements this year resonate well with IIM Calcutta’s consistently superlative performance in terms of placements, something that the recent BT-MDRA B-School Ranking 2021 has specifically taken note of”.

Prof. Uttam Kumar Sarkar, Director, IIM Calcutta said, “This was yet another year of highly satisfying summer placements leading to spontaneous celebration by students. Congratulations to the recruiters and the students on a mutually rewarding association.”