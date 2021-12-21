Masai School, a career-focused skilling institute, has acquired Delhi-based Prepleaf – an end-to-end placement preparation company that focuses on data analytics for $1 million. With this acquisition, Masai will now offer courses in Data and Business Analytics, in addition to Web Development and UI/UX Design, aiming to become a one-stop destination for outcome-based education in India. Prepleaf, founded in 2017 by IIT alumni Ankit Agrawal, Amit Saharan and Aman Singhal offers five-month long courses in Data Analytics.









Prateek Shukla, Co-Founder and CEO, Masai School, said Ankit, Aman and Amit are hustlers by nature and have spent a considerable amount of time in outcome-based education. “Their forte is technology and their pedagogy. It was an obvious choice for us to place our bets on Prepleaf. This acquisition takes Masai one step closer towards our mission of increasing India’s employability quotient and improving accessibility of quality holistic and outcome driven education for all to build a rewarding career with skills-first approach,” Shukla said. “We want to become the go-to institute for India’s top companies to source high-caliber skilled talent across the spectrum.”

Ankit Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Prepleaf, said the company was founded with a single-minded focus of creating a paradigm shift in access to quality tech education and jobs in Data and Business Analytics. “We are certainly thrilled to be a part of the Masai family and make this ambition a reality by transforming the way skill-based education is delivered today and creating a world-class talent pool from India.”

Prepleaf was initially launched as a test preparation platform based on a survey conducted among the alumni of IIT Kanpur, which deep-dived into test patterns of companies who visited the campus for placements. Based on this, the team was able to build an initial minimum viable product for Prepleaf. In January 2021, the company started its five-month course with a comprehensive training curriculum. Currently, Prepleaf has around 250 students enrolled in the Data Analytics test preparation courses.

Like Masai, Prepleaf offers courses through an Income Share Agreement, where students study at zero-upfront fees and only pay if they earn more than Rs 5 lakh, after course completion. Earlier this year, Masai School acquired Bengaluru-based institute Design Shift Academy to offer courses in User Experience Design (UX) and User Interface Design (UI), in addition to a successful Full Stack Web Development course.