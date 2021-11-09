The Srinagar-based Chinar Corps has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the University of Kashmir to enroll soldiers in various courses through the distance mode. The MoU was signed by the vice chancellor of Kashmir University (KU), Professor Talat Ahmad and Lieutenant General DP Pandey of GoC 15 Corps at the Gandhi Bhawan auditorium.









Through this, Indian Army personnel posted in Kashmir will be able to take advantage of various courses being offered by the Directorate of Distance Education of KU. They can pursue courses, including six-month certificate courses to one-year diploma courses and two-year post graduate courses.

The Army described this as a historic day establishing a long-term relationship that would empower the army personnel deployed in Kashmir. “This milestone achieved in the field of education will empower the soldiers of the Chinar Corps in performing their duties in a challenging environment,” GoC said. “The University of Kashmir, with its rich heritage, culture and academia, will provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity for army personnel and civil defense employees of Chinar Corps to pursue higher education qualifications, domain specialization and subject matter expertise.” He believes education is the foundation of development of mankind and is the most powerful tool for nation building.

The GoC emphasized that the association of Chinar Corps with Kashmir University will also further cement bonds of the Indian Army with the people of Kashmir nurtured over the last 75 years. Professor Talat emphasized on the core values of the varsity and said the vita significance of long term MoU will benefit the army personnel posted in Kashmir.

A total of 18 courses are presently available for enrolment by the army personnel, which will be increased in due course time. The courses mentioned in the MoU include Masters in Mathematics, English, Urdu, Education and Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications, Web Designing, Cyber Law and Tourism Management.